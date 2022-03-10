YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 14,849 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,190 call options.

YPF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 167,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,546. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

