Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.73.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $285,977,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.58. 38,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,690. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

