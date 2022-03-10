Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.18.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

YUMC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Yum China has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 515,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

