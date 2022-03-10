Yunji (YJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.59 million, a PE ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

