Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,318,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $194.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

