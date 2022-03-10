Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will report sales of $366.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.62 million and the lowest is $351.20 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $288.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

DORM opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

