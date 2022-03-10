Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,709,000 after purchasing an additional 357,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 361,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,926. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

