Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $7.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.75. Nucor reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $18.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $26.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 135,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

