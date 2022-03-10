Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will announce $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $300.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.20 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFC stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.