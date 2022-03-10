Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $732.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $751.00 million. Primerica posted sales of $636.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Primerica by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. Primerica has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

