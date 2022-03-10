Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to announce $162.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $684.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $704.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $764.19 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

SRC opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

