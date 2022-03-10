Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 6,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

