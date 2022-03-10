Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to report $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

