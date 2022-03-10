Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 266.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 21.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.77. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

