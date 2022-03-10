Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will announce $260.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.50 million to $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $134.43 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

