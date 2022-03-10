Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 107,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 153,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

