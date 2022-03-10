Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will announce $36.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HTBI stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $587,771 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

