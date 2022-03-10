Zacks: Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

