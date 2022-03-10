Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $69,919,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.