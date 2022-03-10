Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $258.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the lowest is $256.01 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE PBH opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 335.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

