Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to report sales of $719.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.44 million. Roku reported sales of $574.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.96. Roku has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Roku by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

