Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.58 Million

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report $485.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $467.20 million and the highest is $494.80 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.13 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.