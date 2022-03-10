Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

NYSE:THC opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $91.89.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.