Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

AGTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 177,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

