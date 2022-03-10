Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.44. Cabot posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.