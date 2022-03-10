Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.04. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $100.75. 60,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $96.83 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

