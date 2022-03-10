Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,399. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

