Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JBT opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.