Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post $99.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. Luxfer reported sales of $85.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $430.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

