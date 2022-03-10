Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

