Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $100.17 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $449.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $88.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NewAge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

