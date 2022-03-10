Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($1.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $650,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

