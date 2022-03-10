Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($1.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
