Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

