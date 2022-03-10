Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Navient reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.74. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

