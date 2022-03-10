Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 257,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,387,375. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after acquiring an additional 747,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

