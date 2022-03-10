Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,555. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

