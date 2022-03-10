Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0054

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $22,076.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

