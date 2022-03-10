Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.71. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
ZEAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $598.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
