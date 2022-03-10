Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $276,040.75 and approximately $21,936.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.56 or 0.06585158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.94 or 1.00006336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.