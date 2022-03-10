Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00400741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002847 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

