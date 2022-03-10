Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00400741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002847 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

