Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) to report ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.30). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 364,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,599. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,440,073. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

