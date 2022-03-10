Zepp Health (ZEPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $206.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zepp Health by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 190,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

