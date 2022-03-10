Zero Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $455,678.75 and $17,541.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00394013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076714 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,161,323 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.