Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 259.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $159.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $79,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock worth $1,935,139. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

