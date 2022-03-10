ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $120.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

ZIM opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

