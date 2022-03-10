Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Trading Down 3.5%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.49). 186,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).
The firm has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)
Further Reading
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.