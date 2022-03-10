Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Trading Down 3.5%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.49). 186,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

