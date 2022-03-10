Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 626,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.