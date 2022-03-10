Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.20

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.91). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 5,469 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £16.55 million and a P/E ratio of 49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.20.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

