-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

CTXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,198. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after buying an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.